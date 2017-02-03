Theresa May defends seeking close tie...

Theresa May defends seeking close ties with Donald Trump

13 hrs ago

Theresa May has defended her decision to seek a close relationship with Donald Trump as European Union leaders voiced concerns about the US President. The Prime Minister said she was "pleased" to have visited him so early in his administration and stressed that she had secured a "100% commitment" to Nato from him.

Germany

