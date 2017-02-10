The Latest: Trump questions university funding after protest
President Donald Trump is questioning whether the University of California at Berkeley should be granted federal funding. Trump urges the school to honor free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Bill08701
|1,515
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|17 hr
|Old Pom
|3
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Wed
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Jan 30
|Nana
|22
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC