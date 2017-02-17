The Latest: Pence meets leaders of Iraq, Iraqi Kurds
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has met separately with the leaders of Iraq and its Kurdistan region, thanking both for committing to fight the Islamic State group. The White House says Pence also commended Iraq's security forces for their battlefield success during his meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|15 hr
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC