The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece
Greek police say they have arrested a 52-year-old French man on suspicion of sexually abusing four Pakistani boys he had sheltered in his home in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Police said Wednesday the man was arrested Tuesday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|16 hr
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
