The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Greek police say they have arrested a 52-year-old French man on suspicion of sexually abusing four Pakistani boys he had sheltered in his home in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Police said Wednesday the man was arrested Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

