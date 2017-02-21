Staff at Germany Opera House Calls 'Warning Strike' for Pay Raise
The staff at the Badisches Staatstheater in Karlsruhe, Germany have called a 'warning strike' to receive a six percent pay rise. The Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe is a theatre and opera house in Karlsruhe , Germany .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC