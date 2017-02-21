Staff at Germany Opera House Calls 'W...

Staff at Germany Opera House Calls 'Warning Strike' for Pay Raise

The staff at the Badisches Staatstheater in Karlsruhe, Germany have called a 'warning strike' to receive a six percent pay rise. The Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe is a theatre and opera house in Karlsruhe , Germany .

