Scott Thomas recalls intensity of "The Party" at Berlin fest

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas pose for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Party' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas pose for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Party' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.