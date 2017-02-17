Russia-Belarus rift grows as Putin loses patience
In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the talks in Minsk, Belarus. In more than two decades in power, the autocratic leader of Belarus has cast his nation as Moscow's closest ally, securing tens of billions of dollars in Russian subsidies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|15 hr
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC