Refugee - beheaded woman in RITUAL killing after stabbing her 30 times'

The Congolese refugee had applied for asylum in Berlin, Germany, where he is alleged to have carried out the brutal killing. The man identified by authorities as Yve M is accused of stabbing his girlfriend 30 times in the stomach and chest before beheading the corpse.

