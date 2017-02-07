Q&A: 'Y&R' star Eric Braeden on playing Victor Newman and his love of Zellers ads
Since 1980, Braeden has inhabited the role of the cutthroat, cunning and charming Victor Newman on the daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." His Emmy-winning portrayal of the much-married, villainous business tycoon has cemented his status as a legendary TV bad guy who viewers both cheer for and curse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Mon
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Mon
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Feb 4
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Feb 3
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC