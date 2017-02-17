PSA pledges to keep Opel's four German sites running: Bild am Sonntag

FILE PHTO: The logo of German car manufacturer Opel is pictured at the compnay headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, February 14, 2017. ) has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.