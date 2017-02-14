PSA Group exploring takeover of GM's European unit Opel
In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo CEO of General Motors Mary Barra speaks during a press conference at the Opel car factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany. French automaker PSA Group said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 it is in talks that could lead to acquisition of GM's Opel division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|19 hr
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Mon
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|4
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 12
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC