PSA Group exploring takeover of GM's ...

PSA Group exploring takeover of GM's European unit Opel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo CEO of General Motors Mary Barra speaks during a press conference at the Opel car factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany. French automaker PSA Group said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 it is in talks that could lead to acquisition of GM's Opel division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart 19 hr James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Mon aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 9 Bruce Stevens 1,516
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC