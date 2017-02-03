Platform of French far-right candidate "made in France"

Far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen, center left, shakes hands as she visits the Entrepreneur Fair, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Paris, France. Far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen, center left, shakes hands as she visits the Entrepreneur Fair, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Paris, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.