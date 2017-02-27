Philippine militants release video of German's beheading
Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines released a video showing the beheading of a German hostage in the first sign the brutal Filipino militants carried out a threat to kill him after a ransom deadline lapsed over the weekend. President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser dealing with Muslim rebel groups, Jesus Dureza, condemned the killing of Jurgen Gustav Kantner as barbaric, saying the Philippine military and other groups "exhausted all efforts to save his life" up to the final moment.
