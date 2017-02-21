Pence visits desecrated Jewish cemetery after anti-Semitic attacks

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday strongly condemned a recent spate of anti-Semitism before visiting a vandalized cemetery outside of St. Louis. Alongside Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Pence stopped by Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City -- where a vandal or vandals toppled and damaged more than 100 headstones in the past week.

