Pence visits desecrated Jewish cemetery after anti-Semitic attacks
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday strongly condemned a recent spate of anti-Semitism before visiting a vandalized cemetery outside of St. Louis. Alongside Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Pence stopped by Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City -- where a vandal or vandals toppled and damaged more than 100 headstones in the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|13 hr
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC