Pence aiming to reassure allies at start of Trump presidency
In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Pence is making his debut on the world stage with a trip to Germany and Belgium designed to reassure European and Mideast partners about U.S. foreign policy.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Thu
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
