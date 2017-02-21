One dead after man drove into crowd in German town
A 73-year-old German man died in hospital after being seriously injured when a man drove into a crowd outside a bakery in the southwestern town of Heidelberg on Saturday , police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. Policemen stand around a car in front of a business building in Heidelberg, western Germany, where a man ploughed into pedestrians on Feb 25, 2017.
