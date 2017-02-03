Obama WH photographer throws more sha...

Obama WH photographer throws more shade at Trump

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Barack Obama waves goodbye as White House Photographer Pete Souza takes photos after Obama delivered remarks about the ConnectED program at Buck Lodge Middle School February 4, 2014 in Adelphi, Maryland. As part of the president's ConnectED program, Obama has tasked the Federal Communications Commission to help to build high-speed digital connections to America's schools and libraries, with the goal of getting 99-percent of American students to next-generation broadband and wireless technology within five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... 10 min Khan 10
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) 18 hr Lmfaoooooo 41
News Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07) Fri bill arigo 86
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Thu Bill08701 1,515
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) Feb 1 henry 37
The United States Feb 1 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Jan 31 Mkz6 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,553,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC