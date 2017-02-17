North Pole research vessel mission 'c...

North Pole research vessel mission 'could improve climate forecasts'

A daring attempt to send a research vessel completely trapped in ice across the North Pole could lead to more accurate weather and climate forecasts, say scientists. Stranded and unable to move, the RV Polarstern will be carried by slowly flowing ice as the bitterly cold and constantly dark Arctic winter closes in.

