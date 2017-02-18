NATO: Debunking of rape claim shows need for critical press

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. MUNICH - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the rapid debunking of a claim that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission to Lithuania raped a teenage girl "underlines the importance of a free and independent media."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.