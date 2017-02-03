Narrowing German election race nudges...

Narrowing German election race nudges euro zone bond yields up

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, Feb 3 Investors sold euro zone government bonds on Friday after a poll showed Germany's election race narrowing, which could signal fiscal stimulus in the bloc's biggest economy and less support for right-wing populists. The poll late Thursday showed support for Germany's centre-left Social Democratic Party jumped to its highest since the last federal election in 2013, closing the gap on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... 5 hr WholyOrange 6
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) 11 hr Lmfaoooooo 41
News Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07) 18 hr bill arigo 86
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Thu Bill08701 1,515
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) Feb 1 henry 37
The United States Feb 1 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Jan 31 Mkz6 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC