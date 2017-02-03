Narrowing German election race nudges euro zone bond yields up

LONDON, Feb 3 Investors sold euro zone government bonds on Friday after a poll showed Germany's election race narrowing, which could signal fiscal stimulus in the bloc's biggest economy and less support for right-wing populists. The poll late Thursday showed support for Germany's centre-left Social Democratic Party jumped to its highest since the last federal election in 2013, closing the gap on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc.

