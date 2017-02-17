Munich conference brings hope for cla...

Munich conference brings hope for clarity on U.S. priorities

7 hrs ago

BERLIN – Top world leaders, diplomats and defense officials are getting their first opportunity to meet with members of the Trump administration amid concerns over the new president's commitment to NATO and posture toward Russia. Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are leading the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference opening Friday.

Germany

