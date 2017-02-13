Merkel's conservatives rap her election rival Schulz for eurobonds talk
Feb 13 Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Monday rebuked Martin Schulz, the new Social Democratic leader who will run against her in September's elections, for calling for "euro bonds" in the single currency bloc to relieve its debt crisis. Peter Tauber, the Christian Democratic general secretary and campaign manager, said the party intended to remind voters ahead of the Sept.
