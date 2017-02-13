Merkel's conservatives rap her electi...

Merkel's conservatives rap her election rival Schulz for eurobonds talk

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Monday rebuked Martin Schulz, the new Social Democratic leader who will run against her in September's elections, for calling for "euro bonds" in the single currency bloc to relieve its debt crisis. Peter Tauber, the Christian Democratic general secretary and campaign manager, said the party intended to remind voters ahead of the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart 5 hr James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... 23 hr aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Sun truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 9 Bruce Stevens 1,516
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC