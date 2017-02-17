Merkel's Algeria visit cancelled beca...

Merkel's Algeria visit cancelled because president falls ill

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called off a trip to Algeria at the last minute because long-ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is too sick to meet her. The APS state news agency, citing a presidential statement, says German and Algerian authorities agreed Monday to delay the visit because of Bouteflika's "temporary unavailability" due to severe bronchitis.

