Merkel's Algeria visit cancelled because president falls ill

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called off a trip to Algeria at the last minute because long-ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is too sick to meet her. The APS state news agency, citing a presidential statement, says German and Algerian authorities agreed Monday to delay the visit because of Bouteflika's "temporary unavailability" due to severe bronchitis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.