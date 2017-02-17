Merkel's Algeria visit cancelled because president falls ill
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called off a trip to Algeria at the last minute because long-ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is too sick to meet her. The APS state news agency, citing a presidential statement, says German and Algerian authorities agreed Monday to delay the visit because of Bouteflika's "temporary unavailability" due to severe bronchitis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|5 hr
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC