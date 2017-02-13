Merkel, Tunisian premier pay tribute to Berlin attack dead
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, and Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed, front right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 to commemorate the victims of a terror attack on a Christman market at the Breitscheidplatz in December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|12 hr
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Mon
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|4
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Sun
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC