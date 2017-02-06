Merkel to visit euroskeptic Poland in...

Merkel to visit euroskeptic Poland in struggle to save EU

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Warsaw on Tuesday for talks with Poland's top leaders, taking efforts to save the European Union to a country that is keen to keep as much national power as possible and fears being marginalized in a "two-speed Europe." Her trip is "one of the most important visits in Polish-German relations since 2004," when Poland joined the EU, said Sebastian Plociennik, an expert at the Polish Institute of International Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German residents build fence around flatsto kee... 3 hr pjmelian 1
Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp... 15 hr Deepak CB 1
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... Sat Faith Michigan 11
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Feb 3 Lmfaoooooo 41
News Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07) Feb 3 bill arigo 86
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 2 Bill08701 1,515
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) Feb 1 henry 37
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC