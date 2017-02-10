Merkel, Pence to meet in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans her first high level face-to-face talks with a member of the new US administration when she meets with Vice President Mike Pence next week in Munich, CNN reported. A senior administration official said the two would speak during Pence's trip to Europe for an annual security conference and talks with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels.

Germany

