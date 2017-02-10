Merkel, Pence to meet in Germany
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans her first high level face-to-face talks with a member of the new US administration when she meets with Vice President Mike Pence next week in Munich, CNN reported. A senior administration official said the two would speak during Pence's trip to Europe for an annual security conference and talks with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Fri
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Feb 6
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Feb 4
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC