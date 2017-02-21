Merkel: False rape claim shows need for fake news wariness

" Chancellor Angela Merkel says a rapidly debunked story that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission in Lithuania raped a teenage girl shows the need to be vigilant about fake news. Following talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in Berlin, Merkel was asked about the rape claim, which was made last week in an anonymous email to a Lithuanian lawmaker and media outlets, and quickly investigated and found to be fake.

