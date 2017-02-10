Maritime dispute ruling expected by October - Tullow
The International Tribunal hearing the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Cost is expected to give its ruling by October this year. Chief Operating Officer of Tullow Oil, Paul Mcdade, who disclosed this in London after releasing its financial statement for 2016 added they are hopeful of resuming drilling in the first quarter of 2018 after the final ruling.
