Lufthansa airplanes parked in front of an airport in Munich, Germany, ...

On Friday night, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily halted the enforcement of President Trump's executive order that bans travelers and immigrants from seven largely Muslim countries. By Saturday morning, some airlines had already begun acting on that judge's ruling, saying they would resume boarding travelers covered under the ban.
Germany Discussions
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Fri
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
