Leaders of France, Spain, Germany and Italy to meet in March
" French President Francois Hollande says he and the leaders of Spain, Italy and Germany will meet in early March to lay ground for a summit on the European Union's future after Britain's departure from the bloc. A joint declaration Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy issued after meeting in Malaga on Monday said they plan to get together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Versailles on March 6. The large-scale summit will follow in Rome on March 25th to mark 60 years since the beginning of the European Economic Community that became part of the broader EU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|20 hr
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC