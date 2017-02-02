Italy, Libya reach deal on halting migration
A day before European Union leaders meet to discuss closing off the illegal migrant route from Libya, Italy laid some of the groundwork Thursday by reaching a deal with the Libyan prime minister to try to stop migrants from setting out to cross the central Mediterranean. Premier Paolo Gentiloni told reporters Thursday night after meeting Libyan Premier Fayez Serraj in Rome that the two sides signed a memo of understanding to step up cooperation and to fight migrant trafficking from Libyan shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Bill08701
|1,515
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Wed
|Old Pom
|3
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Wed
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Jan 30
|Nana
|22
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC