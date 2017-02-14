Interesting puzzles from the 2017 toy...

Interesting puzzles from the 2017 toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Tim from Grand Illusions shows off the neat puzzles he picked up at the 2017 toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany. Every February, Tim visits the toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... 5 hr Romi 1
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Mon James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Mon aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,884,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC