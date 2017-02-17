Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin
Hungarian author and director Ildik' Enyedi, 'On Body and Soul' poses for photographers after winning the Golden Bear for Best Film at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Feb. 18 2017. less Hungarian author and director Ildik' Enyedi, 'On Body and Soul' poses for photographers after winning the Golden Bear for Best Film at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, ... more Finnish director Aki Kaurism'ki poses for photographers after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for 'The Other Side of Hope' at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Feb. 18 2017.
