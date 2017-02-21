Hitlera s traveling telephone sells f...

Hitlera s traveling telephone sells for $243K at auction in US

A telephone used by Adolf Hitler during World War II has sold at auction in the U.S. this weekend. The Nazi leader allegedly used the red-painted Siemens phone, which is engraved with a swastika and his name, in the war for the last two years of his life.

