Hafiz Saeed can pose 'serious threat' to Pakistan: Defence Minister
Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed's house arrest was in Pakistan's "larger interest" as he can pose a 'serious threat' to the country, Defence Minister Khawaza Asif has said in the first public admission of the JuD chief's terrorism links. Asif's remarks about the danger posed by the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks - in which 166 people died - came at an international security conference in Munich, Germany.
