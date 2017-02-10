Greece's Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop 'playing with fire' over debt

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday, February 11 warned the International Monetary Fund and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to "stop playing with fire" in the handling of his country's debt, AFP reports. Opening a meeting of his Syriza party, Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels with no breakthrough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.