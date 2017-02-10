Greece's Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop 'playing with fire' over debt
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday, February 11 warned the International Monetary Fund and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to "stop playing with fire" in the handling of his country's debt, AFP reports. Opening a meeting of his Syriza party, Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels with no breakthrough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Fri
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Feb 6
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Feb 4
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC