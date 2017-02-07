Ghana showcases continuity in change ...

Ghana showcases continuity in change in Germany

Ghana's democracy was displayed at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, Germany, yesterday when Ghana's immediate past Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, introduced her successor, Ms Gloria Afua Akuffo, as the agent for Ghana in the ongoing maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. It was a spectacle to behold when Mrs Appiah-Opong formally introduced Ms Akuffo to the panel hearing the maritime boundary dispute.

