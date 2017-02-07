Ghana showcases continuity in change in Germany

Ghana's democracy was displayed at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, Germany, yesterday when Ghana's immediate past Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, introduced her successor, Ms Gloria Afua Akuffo, as the agent for Ghana in the ongoing maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. It was a spectacle to behold when Mrs Appiah-Opong formally introduced Ms Akuffo to the panel hearing the maritime boundary dispute.

