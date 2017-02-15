Germany's SPD unchanged in Forsa poll, lag Merkel's conservatives
Support for Germany's Social Democrats is unchanged from a week ago at 31 percent, a poll showed on Wednesday, as their support stagnated after a surge following the nomination last month of Martin Schulz as party leader for September's federal election. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives remained three points ahead of the Social Democratic Party , with 34 percent, the Forsa survey for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|12 hr
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Mon
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 13
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|4
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 12
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC