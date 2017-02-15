Germany's SPD unchanged in Forsa poll...

Germany's SPD unchanged in Forsa poll, lag Merkel's conservatives

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Support for Germany's Social Democrats is unchanged from a week ago at 31 percent, a poll showed on Wednesday, as their support stagnated after a surge following the nomination last month of Martin Schulz as party leader for September's federal election. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives remained three points ahead of the Social Democratic Party , with 34 percent, the Forsa survey for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... 12 hr Romi 1
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Mon James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Feb 13 aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,895,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC