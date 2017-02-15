Germany's SPD unchanged in Forsa poll, lag Merkel's conservatives

Support for Germany's Social Democrats is unchanged from a week ago at 31 percent, a poll showed on Wednesday, as their support stagnated after a surge following the nomination last month of Martin Schulz as party leader for September's federal election. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives remained three points ahead of the Social Democratic Party , with 34 percent, the Forsa survey for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL showed.

