Germany's SPD seen beating Merkel's conservatives in election -poll

Feb 6 Germany's Social Democrats would beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives if an election was held today, a poll said on Monday, showing the centre-left party was still building on positive momentum after electing Martin Schulz as leader. The SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partner, has been trailing the conservatives for years in opinion polls and last won an election under Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.