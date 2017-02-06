Germany's SPD seen beating Merkel's conservatives in election -poll
Feb 6 Germany's Social Democrats would beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives if an election was held today, a poll said on Monday, showing the centre-left party was still building on positive momentum after electing Martin Schulz as leader. The SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partner, has been trailing the conservatives for years in opinion polls and last won an election under Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|13 hr
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Mon
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Sat
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Feb 3
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC