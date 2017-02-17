Germany's SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via Reuters Germany's center-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.

