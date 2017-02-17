Germany's SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via Reuters Germany's center-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Sat
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Sat
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
