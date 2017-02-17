Germany's SPD moves ahead of Merkel's...

Germany's SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via Reuters Germany's center-left Social Democrats have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Sat Who Is In Charge 1
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Sat c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Feb 16 ring 6
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Feb 13 James 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC