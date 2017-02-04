Germany's Merkel Would Welcome South American Trade Deal With EU an hour ago
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would welcome a free trade agreement between South America and the European Union, further signaling her rejection of the protectionist stance being taken by U.S. President Donald Trump. vodcast .
