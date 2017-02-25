Germany's Merkel ready to meet French frontrunner Macron
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to meet independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron before the French election and the two sides are discussing dates, a German government spokesman said on Friday. Macron, the election frontrunner, did not get an audience with Merkel when he visited Berlin last month, but was welcomed in London this week by Prime Minister Theresa May. The spokesman said there was no firm date yet but the expectation is that Merkel and Macron will meet in March.
