Germany's Gabriel reassured on U.S. policy after Washington trip

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks to the media outside of German House in New York, U.S., February 3, 2017. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday he was reassured after meetings last week with top U.S. officials that the United States was committed to a united Europe and to the NATO alliance.

Germany

