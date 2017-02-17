Germany's Die Welt: Turkey has detained our correspondent
The July 21, 2016 photo shows Deniz Yuecel, correspondent in Turkey for the German daily newspaper 'Welt', photographed during the ZDF TV'chat show 'Maybrit Illner' in Berlin, Germany. German newspaper 'Die Welt' said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 that its correspondent in Turkey has been taken into police custody in connection with his reporting on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey's energy minister..
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Thu
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC