Germany's Die Welt: Turkey has detained our correspondent

The July 21, 2016 photo shows Deniz Yuecel, correspondent in Turkey for the German daily newspaper 'Welt', photographed during the ZDF TV'chat show 'Maybrit Illner' in Berlin, Germany. German newspaper 'Die Welt' said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 that its correspondent in Turkey has been taken into police custody in connection with his reporting on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey's energy minister..

