Germany's Die Welt: Turkey has detain...

Germany's Die Welt: Turkey has detained our correspondent

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The July 21, 2016 photo shows Deniz Yuecel, correspondent in Turkey for the German daily newspaper 'Welt', photographed during the ZDF TV'chat show 'Maybrit Illner' in Berlin, Germany. German newspaper 'Die Welt' said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 that its correspondent in Turkey has been taken into police custody in connection with his reporting on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey's energy minister..

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) 21 hr Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Thu ring 6
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Feb 13 James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC