Germany wants G20 to keep language on trade, currencies, climate
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany will press the Group of 20 to reaffirm its commitment to promoting free trade, resisting currency wars and fighting climate change when finance ministers meet next month for the first time since the election of Donald Trump, G20 sources said, according to Reuters. But the sources said there was far more uncertainty than usual surrounding the drafting of the G20 communique because of the Trump administration's confrontational rhetoric on trade and currencies, and its scepticism about whether humans are contributing to global warming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|3 hr
|ukkie
|3
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|8 hr
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Fri
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Feb 6
|Deepak CB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC