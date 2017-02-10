Germany wants G20 to keep language on...

Germany wants G20 to keep language on trade, currencies, climate

18 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany will press the Group of 20 to reaffirm its commitment to promoting free trade, resisting currency wars and fighting climate change when finance ministers meet next month for the first time since the election of Donald Trump, G20 sources said, according to Reuters. But the sources said there was far more uncertainty than usual surrounding the drafting of the G20 communique because of the Trump administration's confrontational rhetoric on trade and currencies, and its scepticism about whether humans are contributing to global warming.

