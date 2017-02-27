Germany: UN rights panel highlights r...

Germany: UN rights panel highlights racial profiling against people of African descent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Feb 28 : People of African descent in Germany suffer racial discrimination, Afrophobia and racial profiling in their daily lives, but their situation remains largely invisible to the wider society, a United Nations expert panel said on Monday at the end of its first official visit to the country. The repeated denial that racial profiling does not exist in Germany by police authorities and the lack of an independent complaint mechanism at federal and state level fosters impunity, said Ricardo Sunga, who currently heads the expert panel, in a news release issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 22 hr Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC