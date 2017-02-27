Germany: UN rights panel highlights racial profiling against people of African descent
New York, Feb 28 : People of African descent in Germany suffer racial discrimination, Afrophobia and racial profiling in their daily lives, but their situation remains largely invisible to the wider society, a United Nations expert panel said on Monday at the end of its first official visit to the country. The repeated denial that racial profiling does not exist in Germany by police authorities and the lack of an independent complaint mechanism at federal and state level fosters impunity, said Ricardo Sunga, who currently heads the expert panel, in a news release issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC