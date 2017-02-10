Germany to elect new president; Stein...

Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with his his counterpart from the Czech Republic, Lubomir Zaoralek, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. A German parliamentary assembly will elect the country's new president on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 with a respected former foreign minister who last year called Donald Trump one of the world's "hate preachers" the overwhelming favorite to win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Fri ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Thu norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Thu Bruce Stevens 1,516
News German residents build fence around flatsto kee... Feb 6 pjmelian 1
Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp... Feb 6 Deepak CB 1
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... Feb 4 Faith Michigan 11
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Feb 3 Lmfaoooooo 41
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC