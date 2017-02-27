Germany takes Trump ridicule next level

Germany takes Trump ridicule next level

The tradition of political humour at the German carnival took a stab at right-wing and populist politics this year, particularly with US President Donald Trump in the crosshairs. A float at the carnival in Di 1 2sseldorf depicted the new American president assaulting the Statue of Liberty.

