Germany takes Trump ridicule next level
The tradition of political humour at the German carnival took a stab at right-wing and populist politics this year, particularly with US President Donald Trump in the crosshairs. A float at the carnival in Di 1 2sseldorf depicted the new American president assaulting the Statue of Liberty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|47 min
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC