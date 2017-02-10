Germany rules out attack in Hamburg airport closure
Firebrigades and Police are seen outside the Helmut Schmidt airport in Hamburg, Germany February 12, 2017. The airport was closed after unknown substance was found during security check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|18 hr
|ukkie
|3
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Sun
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Feb 6
|Deepak CB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC