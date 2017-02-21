Germany Not To Allow Erdogan's Meetin...

Germany Not To Allow Erdogan's Meeting for Referendum on Constitutional Amendments

Germany will not permit President Recep Erdogan to hold a campaign meeting for the referendum on amendments to the constitution, reported Turkish media, cited by BGNES. According to Sabah newspaper, a political campaign has started there in order to block Erdogan's intention to transfer tension from Turkey to the country.

